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Gaza floods displace 350,000 Palestinians: Health Ministry

Gaza floods displace 350,000 Palestinians: Health Ministry

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10:02, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:44, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Gaza floods displace 350,000 Palestinians: Health Ministry
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Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh appealed Sunday for urgent shelter supplies and the immediate opening of crossings, stating that weekend flooding has left 350,000 displaced Palestinians sleeping in the open and warning that children face mortal danger as winter storms batter the enclave.

Humanitarian Appeal

Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh issued an urgent appeal Sunday for shelter assistance, stating that flooding has left 350,000 displaced Palestinians sleeping in the open. "Is the world waiting for our children to freeze?" he asked, urging immediate action to protect children at displacement sites.

Al-Bursh called for the opening of crossings to allow tents and reconstruction materials into the enclave, noting that thousands of units are waiting at borders but Israeli authorities refuse entry.

Fatalities and Damage

Earlier Sunday, a landslide struck tents in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing a woman and four children and injuring others, according to Civil Defense, as rescue teams continued searching for missing people.

The Government Media Office said 70,000 tents have flooded and dozens of walls damaged by Israeli bombardment collapsed within the storm's first 12 hours. Civil Defense stated Saturday that entire displacement camps flooded, with water reaching 1.5 meters in some areas.

Blockade Constraints

Israeli restrictions on building materials and shelter supplies have persisted despite a ceasefire that took effect October 10 between Israel and Hamas. The war that began in October 2023 destroyed homes across Gaza, forcing hundreds of thousands into makeshift shelters.

Titles :munir al-burshgaza health ministrygazapalestinedeir al-balahisraeli blockadepalestinian displacementgaza ceasefire
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