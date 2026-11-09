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Iran warns US of 'hell' if attacks resume, says 2-day deal stands

Iran warns US of 'hell' if attacks resume, says 2-day deal stands

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09:57, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:39, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Iran warns US of 'hell' if attacks resume, says 2-day deal stands
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran’s two-day proposal to end the war remains on the table, warning that Iranian forces will "rain down hell" if Washington resumes military action without meeting Tehran’s conditions.

'Rain down hell'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran’s two-day proposal to end the war remains viable, urging the White House to meet Iran’s conditions and warning of severe retaliation if Washington resumes attacks. Writing on the social media platform X, Araghchi referenced Tuesday’s US midterm elections and declared that "American voters have made their choice," adding that the time had come for Washington to make its own decision.

"Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results," Araghchi said. He warned that if the United States chose to continue hostilities, Iran’s forces would "rain down hell" on American targets.

Diplomatic track

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed Monday that the two-day framework originated from a seven-step proposal first tabled in September, which continues to serve as the basis for indirect talks with Washington. The plan was condensed so that implementation could begin within 48 hours once political conditions allow, Baghaei said.

Qatar, which has facilitated back-channel discussions between the adversaries, denied media reports on Saturday suggesting that Washington and Tehran had failed to reach an agreement during recent mediation rounds. Doha’s statement came less than 24 hours before Araghchi issued his ultimatum on Sunday.

Titles :abbas araghchiesmaeil baghaeiirantehranwashingtonwhite houseus midterm electionsqatardohawar proposal
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