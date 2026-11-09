Democrats defend oversight powers as Trump directs DOJ to probe impeachment discussions

House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee on Sunday defended congressional oversight authority, rejecting President Donald Trump's accusations of "extortion" as he directed the Justice Department to investigate political figures over potential impeachment discussions.

Constitutional authority challenged

Democratic lawmakers stated on the social media platform X that they do not "idly threaten people with impeachment nor do we take this constitutional power lightly." "We impeach federal officials who commit high crimes and misdemeanors when we consider it the most effective constitutional tool to deal with a serious and continuing danger to the Republic and the people," they said, emphasizing that holding officials accountable represents a legislative duty rather than a criminal act.

Trump had accused Democratic leaders of engaging in "extortion at the highest level" following recent midterm elections, alleging they coordinated threats against political figures including Attorney General Todd Blanche and Republican donors. Characterizing legislative oversight as "weaponization and lawfare," the president directed federal law enforcement to open inquiries into whether opposition lawmakers coordinated pressure campaigns threatening criminal penalties and removal.

Republican-led impeachment measure

The committee countered Trump's narrative by noting that an impeachment resolution pending on the House floor originated from within his own party. Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie holds an absolute First Amendment right to introduce the measure seeking the impeachment and trial of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over alleged war crimes and constitutional violations, the lawmakers noted.

Lawmakers warned that attempting to prosecute speech represents an abuse of executive power. They asserted that the administration has faced repeated legal defeats when grand juries and federal judges dismissed allegedly politically motivated indictments, according to committee statements.

Executive accountability

"The best way for any president to avoid impeachment, conviction, removal and disqualification is to enforce the law, respect the law and not commit felonies and high crimes and misdemeanors," the committee said. The statement comes amid heightened political tensions following the midterm elections, with control of Congress and the balance of power in Washington expected to shape the next phase of Trump's presidency.