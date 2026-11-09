Trump says Iran war return 'highly unlikely' if deal reached

US President Donald Trump told CNN on Sunday that renewed warfare against Iran remains "highly unlikely" provided Tehran signs a robust agreement addressing its nuclear program and access to the Strait of Hormuz. "It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement ... The answer is highly unlikely it's going to be necessary," Trump said, adding that he would authorize military action if he deems it "necessary." He had previously suggested that the war would conclude following US midterm elections.

Military posture

Trump emphasized that American forces had already inflicted severe damage during earlier engagements of the Iran war and maintained that troops could resume operations to "finish them off." "We're ready for it. I've got three aircraft carriers here. The other one just arrived. We have three. They're fully locked and loaded," he said, underscoring the concentration of naval power in the region.

On Iranian defensive capabilities, Trump claimed that Tehran retains roughly 10% of its missile capacity and 15% of its drone capabilities, asserting that any US strikes would prove "unstoppable." He stated that American forces have identified 38 Iranian bridges that could be destroyed "in literally one hour," though he expressed reluctance to target civilian logistics networks given that rebuilding them would require a decade.

Gaza peace push

Beyond the Iran file, Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Thursday phone call to implement the Gaza peace plan unveiled in September 2025, according to Axios. The framework envisages ending the war through a ceasefire, hostage releases, Hamas disarmament and phased Israeli withdrawal.

At least 1,610 Palestinians have been killed and 5,819 injured by Israeli fire since the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The agreement was reached after two years of conflict that began in October 2023, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and devastating 90% of civilian infrastructure.