Home
World
America
Trump says Iran war return 'highly unlikely' if deal reached

Trump says Iran war return 'highly unlikely' if deal reached

Yenişafak English AA
09:57, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:40, 09/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump says Iran war return 'highly unlikely' if deal reached
File photo

US President Donald Trump said that a return to direct military conflict with Iran remains "highly unlikely" if negotiations produce a strong agreement on its nuclear program and maritime access, though he emphasized that American forces stand ready with three aircraft carriers to resume strikes if necessary.

US President Donald Trump told CNN on Sunday that renewed warfare against Iran remains "highly unlikely" provided Tehran signs a robust agreement addressing its nuclear program and access to the Strait of Hormuz. "It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement ... The answer is highly unlikely it's going to be necessary," Trump said, adding that he would authorize military action if he deems it "necessary." He had previously suggested that the war would conclude following US midterm elections.

Military posture

Trump emphasized that American forces had already inflicted severe damage during earlier engagements of the Iran war and maintained that troops could resume operations to "finish them off." "We're ready for it. I've got three aircraft carriers here. The other one just arrived. We have three. They're fully locked and loaded," he said, underscoring the concentration of naval power in the region.

On Iranian defensive capabilities, Trump claimed that Tehran retains roughly 10% of its missile capacity and 15% of its drone capabilities, asserting that any US strikes would prove "unstoppable." He stated that American forces have identified 38 Iranian bridges that could be destroyed "in literally one hour," though he expressed reluctance to target civilian logistics networks given that rebuilding them would require a decade.

Gaza peace push

Beyond the Iran file, Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Thursday phone call to implement the Gaza peace plan unveiled in September 2025, according to Axios. The framework envisages ending the war through a ceasefire, hostage releases, Hamas disarmament and phased Israeli withdrawal.

At least 1,610 Palestinians have been killed and 5,819 injured by Israeli fire since the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The agreement was reached after two years of conflict that began in October 2023, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and devastating 90% of civilian infrastructure.

Titles :donald trumpiranbenjamin netanyahugazastrait of hormuznuclear dealus militaryisrael
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026