Hamas says Israel 'fully responsible' for Gaza landslide deaths

Hamas said Sunday that Israel bears "full responsibility" for the deaths of a woman and four children in a landslide that struck tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza, blaming the blockade for leaving families without safe accommodation.

Landslide kills five in Deir al-Balah

Gaza’s Civil Defense said the collapse in Deir al-Balah killed the five victims and injured others, with rescuers continuing to search for missing people. Heavy rain and strong winds have battered the enclave since Friday evening.

Hamas cites Israeli restrictions

In a statement, Hamas said Israeli restrictions on aid, tents and shelter supplies have left displaced families without safe accommodation, also citing limits on materials needed to repair homes. The group accused Israel of forcing more than 2 million Palestinians from their homes and confining them to less than a third of Gaza in crowded camps lacking basic protection.

Calls for aid and protection

Hamas warned that overcrowding and harsh weather could lead to further humanitarian disasters, calling for international intervention to end the war and lift the blockade. It urged the UN and humanitarian organizations to act to protect civilians, while the Government Media Office reported that 70,000 tents had flooded and dozens of walls damaged by Israeli bombardment had collapsed within the storm’s first 12 hours. Israeli restrictions on shelter supplies have continued despite a ceasefire in effect since January.