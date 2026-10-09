President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday declared that "International agreements have lost their effectiveness. Likewise, decisions issued by international courts are no longer being enforced," delivering a sweeping critique of the current world order at the International Justice Summit in Istanbul.

Speaking at the gathering in Türkiye's largest city, Erdogan said the United Nations system cannot be considered "legitimate and equitable" if it fails to reflect the will of the international community. He noted that binding accords are increasingly ignored by powerful actors who act with impunity, undermining multilateral diplomacy.

Gaza 'concentration camp'

Erdogan turned his attention to the Palestinian enclave, stating that Gaza has been transformed into "the world's largest concentration camp" by an "arrogant, bloodthirsty genocide network" that views itself as above international law. He emphasized that the ongoing siege represents a catastrophic failure of international institutions to protect civilian populations.

The International Justice Summit convened as global institutions face mounting scrutiny over their inability to enforce resolutions regarding the Palestinian enclave. Erdogan's remarks highlighted growing frustration among regional leaders regarding the paralysis of major international bodies.