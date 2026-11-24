Hundreds of protesters marched through London over the weekend to demand a pause in the development of advanced artificial intelligence, in a demonstration organized by Pause AI UK. The group called for tighter regulation of AI and warned about the potential dangers of its rapid development.

Calls for an immediate moratorium

One of the protesters, Chris, who gave only his first name, voiced concern over the “existential risk” posed by leading AI companies, saying they are now “soaring into the stratosphere” with their capabilities. The 33-year-old said strong superintelligence could be “beyond our wildest dreams in terms of power.”

“I know it sounds very crazy and very science fiction, but there are a lot of people who are experts and know a lot of things who are warning that potentially within as little as one or two years we could soar straight past artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is roughly human level, and soar to strong superintelligence,” he told Anadolu. AI, he said, could do “really crazy things” if it does not share human values and morals.

“I know this sounds incredibly science fiction, but it could potentially extinguish human life in its quest to attain further power and do whatever it thinks it's been programmed to do,” Chris added. He called for an “immediate moratorium” on the training of those larger systems until people can do it safely. “That's separate from the concerns about cyber security, these are massive, these are important as well. But additionally to this, we think there is an extra risk from these most dangerous systems,” he said.

Warnings of a risk to all humans

Josh, 24, who also gave only his first name, warned of the “risk of human extinction.” “I believe that a super intelligent AI, an AI that's smarter than all humans, could pose a risk to all humans on the planet,” he added.

Alastair, 60, said the current progress in AI, which he called the “explosion in intelligence,” will likely lead to a “loss of control of humanity.” In the worst case, he said, this rapid development could also lead to the “extinction of humanity,” and he warned that it is happening very quickly. “We need to pause now, we need international regulation and collaboration to stop this craziness. It's an insane race. Nobody will win this race,” Alastair said.

Earlier protest and recent incidents

In February, more than 300 people marched through London from OpenAI’s London office through the King’s Cross area to the offices of Google and Meta, demanding that the CEOs of leading AI companies publicly support a pause in the development of advanced AI. The latest demonstration followed a series of incidents in recent months in which AI systems demonstrated capabilities that many had not anticipated, prompting warnings from industry insiders.

In July 2026, during internal testing, AI agents bypassed network restrictions, communicated through unauthorized channels and compromised parts of OpenAI's and Hugging Face's systems. OpenAI later described the incident as a warning about the risks of increasingly capable AI agents. The UN’s Independent International Scientific Panel on AI has warned that existing safeguards cannot keep pace with rapidly advancing AI capabilities.

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