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Billions in fines for platforms

Australia is set to adopt sweeping internet safety legislation that could impose billions of dollars in fines on technology giants for failing to protect users from harmful online content, under an agreement between the ruling Labor Party and the Greens. The deal secures the parliamentary support needed to pass the bill.

Companies including Google, TikTok and Meta could face penalties equivalent to 5% of their global revenue for breaching digital duty of care laws, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday. The figure marks an increase from the government's original proposal of a maximum fine of 109.2 million Australian dollars ($72.3 million) per breach.

New duties and user rights

The legislation would also grant Australians the right to sue digital platforms over online harm. Technology companies would be required to take preventive measures against cyberbullying, misogyny and content promoting eating disorders among children.

Digital platforms would also have to protect adult users from threats of violence, stalking and the nonconsensual distribution of intimate images. Australians aged 16 and older would be able to disable algorithm-driven feeds and view content exclusively from accounts they follow.

Government and opposition

Communications Minister Anika Wells confirmed the agreement following negotiations with the Greens. The opposition coalition has opposed the legislation, citing freedom of speech concerns.

The bill follows Australia's landmark ban on social media access for children under 16, expanding the country's regulatory oversight of global technology companies.

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