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First batch delivered after acceptance tests

Turkish defense firm STM has delivered the first batch of its domestically developed Alkan kamikaze first-person-view (FPV) drones to the country's security forces, after completing acceptance tests. Previously introduced as the Kargu FPV, the system pairs STM's expertise in tactical drones with FPV technology to counter threats on modern battlefields and in asymmetric warfare environments.

Fitted with either anti-personnel or armor-piercing warheads, the drone can carry out precision strikes against stationary and moving targets during the day or at night. It has a low radar cross-section and a real-time video transmission system, while its image-processing technology enables an autonomous terminal dive that lets it lock onto and strike targets.

A safety fuze compliant with MIL-STD-331 standards covers transportation and operation, and a proximity fuze sensor allows automatic detonation at an adjustable distance.

Alkan offers 10-kilometer range, resistance to jamming

Alkan has a mission range of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and a top speed of 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour. It operates at an altitude of 500 meters (1,640 feet), with a maximum ceiling of 5,500 meters (18,045 feet) above sea level.

In its kamikaze configuration the drone can stay airborne for more than 20 minutes, and for up to 44 minutes in an observation configuration without munitions or a fuze. Its fiber-optic operating capability is designed to resist electromagnetic jamming, letting it maintain flight and targeting capabilities without relying on GPS or radio-frequency signals.

Shared architecture with Kargu

Alkan shares a common architecture with Kargu, Türkiye's first domestically developed strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Security forces can therefore deploy existing munitions, since the drone accepts the same STM fuzes and anti-personnel or armor-piercing warheads as Kargu without modification.

STM General Manager Ozgur Guleryuz said the company had supplied its products to Turkish security forces and exported them to more than 15 countries across four continents. He added that STM would continue delivering Alkan drones and supplying advanced domestically developed technologies to meet the evolving demands of modern warfare.

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