Applications pulled offline

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has taken numerous applications offline after a cybersecurity incident, disrupting financial tools used for payments to farmers, reports said on Thursday. The action followed the incident being disclosed internally earlier this week, the Nextgov/FCW and Government Executive news outlets reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

It is not clear who carried out the intrusion or whether any data was exfiltrated from systems, according to the reports.

Passwords reset across environments

Chris Rottler, acting assistant chief information officer for the USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, said in an email sent on Monday that the department’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center “uncovered a security incident”. The incident required its Information Services Division to “reset all database passwords in all environments, and this is requiring us to reset all applications causing outages,” he said.

Outages continue

A technical bulletin dated Thursday, which Nextgov/FCW and Government Executive also viewed, said maintenance activities are ongoing and that applications “may continue to experience intermittent outages throughout the week.” As of late Thursday afternoon, some staff were also experiencing issues with their virtual private network, or VPN, according to one of the people and a separate notice the outlets also viewed.

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