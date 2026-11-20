See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling holding Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against Rohingya Muslims, urging the country to comply with the ruling's requirements “fully and without delay.” The ministry noted that Türkiye has expressed its support for the case from the outset.

Statement on the judgment

The statement referred to the case brought by Gambia against Myanmar over violations of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. “This historic judgment marks a milestone in officially recognizing the systematic persecution suffered by the Rohingya Muslims, delivering justice, and ensuring accountability,” the statement said.

Call on Myanmar

The ministry called on Myanmar to take steps to guarantee the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Rohingya Muslims. “Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims and support international efforts to ensure their safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return to their homeland,” the statement added.

What the court ruled

The ICJ ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State. The court ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and take measures to prevent further violations.

World

Trump briefs Japan's Takaichi on summit with China's Xi, Russia's Putin

World

Israeli occupiers injure Palestinian couple in Bethlehem

World

Gaza Health Ministry calls Abu Safiya’s detention extension ‘compound crime’