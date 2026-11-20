Briefing on the Shenzhen summit

US President Donald Trump on Thursday briefed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on his historic trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japan's Foreign Ministry said. The two leaders spoke by phone for approximately 20 minutes while Trump was returning to Washington aboard Air Force One, according to a ministry statement.

Trump “provided a detailed explanation on matters” including the latest US-China bilateral summit and the China-Russia-US trilateral summit held in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the ministry said. Xi hosted the unprecedented trilateral gathering with Trump and Putin on Thursday and also held separate bilateral talks with the US president. After the trilateral meeting, the three leaders issued a joint statement titled “Declaration toward Peace,” reaffirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

Indo-Pacific cooperation

During the call, Trump and Takaichi also “exchanged views on issues facing the international community including the situation in the Indo-Pacific and the situation in Ukraine,” according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The two leaders affirmed their commitment to close coordination between Japan and the US.

The ministry said they also discussed advancing cooperation after the latest Quad summit in Manila, the Philippines. “Building on the achievements” of the summit, the two leaders agreed to continue strongly promoting the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” initiative, the ministry said. The Quad, comprising the US, Japan, India and Australia, criticized “unilateral actions” and arbitrary export restrictions in its joint statement.

Trump “reiterated his commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and the Japan-US Alliance,” according to the ministry. “The two leaders concurred that they would elevate the relations between Japan and the US, who are now the most reliable allies, to further heights,” it added.

Call follows regional summits

Trump and Takaichi separately traveled to China earlier this week from the Philippines, where they had attended regional summits. The Manila meetings included a Quad leaders' summit with India and Australia and a gathering of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, and both leaders subsequently attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by China.

Ahead of her trip, Takaichi had sought a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila, but the meeting did not take place. Japan is among Washington's longest-standing military allies in the Asia-Pacific region and hosts approximately 50,000 US military personnel, along with American military bases and equipment.

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