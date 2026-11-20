Unions and social movements join the strike
Demonstrators took to the streets in Bogota, Colombia, on November 19, 2026, during a nationwide strike called by labor unions, including the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) and Fecode. Social movements, student groups, judicial workers and opposition sectors joined the unions in the action.
Blockades and marches in major cities
Former President Gustavo Petro took part in the demonstrations in Cali. Road blockades, marches and traffic disruptions have accompanied the protests in Bogota and other major cities.
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