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Unions and social movements join the strike

Demonstrators took to the streets in Bogota, Colombia, on November 19, 2026, during a nationwide strike called by labor unions, including the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) and Fecode. Social movements, student groups, judicial workers and opposition sectors joined the unions in the action.

Juancho Torres Anadolu Ajansı

Juancho Torres Anadolu Ajansı

Blockades and marches in major cities

Former President Gustavo Petro took part in the demonstrations in Cali. Road blockades, marches and traffic disruptions have accompanied the protests in Bogota and other major cities.

Juancho Torres Anadolu Ajansı

World

Palestinians return to rubble in Nuseirat after Israeli operation

World

Rohingya weep and pray as ICJ rules Myanmar committed genocide

World

EU Commission confirms AI-generated cyber campaign, no staff-wide breach found