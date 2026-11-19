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Trump on espionage

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States and China conduct espionage against each other, claiming Washington is more effective at intelligence gathering than Beijing. He spoke in a live interview with Fox News from Shenzhen, China, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“We spy on China, they spy on us,” Trump said during the interview. “I think we spy better than they do,” he added. Asked whether he would request that China stop spying on the US, Trump suggested such a demand would be unlikely to succeed given Washington's own intelligence activities, saying: “They'll ask me to stop doing it, and I don't know if I'd do that.”

Ties with Beijing

Trump also emphasized the importance of maintaining relations with Beijing, pointing to bilateral economic ties. “We do a lot of business with China,” he said, describing his relationships with foreign leaders as a positive factor.

The remarks came as Trump was scheduled to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

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