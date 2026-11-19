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Joint statement ahead of APEC meetings

A group of nine Democratic US senators on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to use his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to stand firm in defending US national security interests and to address the “growing threats” posed by Beijing and Moscow.

In a joint statement, the senators warned Trump against prioritizing personal interests or political appearances over American security, democratic values and international alliances. “President Trump must use this summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to defend American interests and values and confront the growing threats posed by Beijing and Moscow—not simply look out for his own bottom line,” the senators said. The statement was led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and signed by Senators Chris Coons, Tim Kaine, Jeff Merkley, Cory Booker, Brian Schatz, Chris Van Hollen, Tammy Duckworth and Jacky Rosen.

Demands on China

The lawmakers urged Trump to press Xi on China's economic, military and technological policies, particularly the use of American technology and advanced semiconductor exports. They also called on him to confront China's “military intimidation” on Taiwan and to reaffirm Washington's commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

The senators expressed concern over growing cooperation between China and Russia, arguing that Beijing's support for Moscow has helped sustain Russia's war against Ukraine.

Message for Putin

Regarding Putin, the lawmakers urged Trump to make clear that European security cannot be compromised and that Ukraine must participate in any negotiations concerning its future. “European security is non-negotiable and there will be no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine,” the senators said.

The lawmakers argued that the summit should not become an opportunity for Xi and Putin to advance their geopolitical interests at Washington's expense. They stressed that Trump's engagement with the two leaders should produce tangible benefits for American security rather than symbolic diplomatic appearances, adding: “American security cannot be traded away for photo opportunities or personal aggrandizement.”

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