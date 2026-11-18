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Trilateral summit in Shenzhen

Beijing said on Wednesday that the presidents of China, Russia and the United States will discuss “issues concerning global peace” at an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday, as the wars in Iran and Ukraine and Israeli attacks on Gaza continue. Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to host US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The three heads of state “will have an in-depth exchange of views on important issues concerning global peace in their upcoming summit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing. The face-to-face meeting will take place on the sidelines of the 33rd summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which opened Wednesday with a meeting of business leaders.

Wars and denuclearization in the background

The US war with Iran has continued since February this year, while Trump has touted a possible end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2022. Whether the leaders will discuss Israeli attacks on the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza and the two-state solution remains to be seen.

Trump has said he will discuss “denuclearization” with his Chinese and Russian counterparts. He also said he “may” meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour, though Pyongyang has not confirmed any arrangement.

Trump’s Asian tour and Putin’s APEC remarks

The US president began a two-day visit to China on Wednesday after a state visit to the Philippines, where he attended a summit of the Quad, which brings together leaders of Japan, India and Australia, and met leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin told APEC business leaders that economic “coercion” was a “thing of the past,” stressing sovereignty in national decisions and development models.

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