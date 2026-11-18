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Possible meeting at gala dinner

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump could hold a bilateral meeting in China as early as Wednesday evening, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said, with Putin in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Putin arrived in the southern Chinese city late Tuesday for a two-day visit.

Ushakov told Russian news outlet Vesti in Shenzhen: “It has been decided that they will meet -- perhaps as early as this evening, during the gala dinner, provided all the leaders are in attendance,” he said.

Talks set for Thursday

Putin and Trump would “certainly” meet Thursday, Ushakov said, both during the summit's plenary session and immediately afterward, while suggesting the two leaders could have “several” meetings during their stay. “When the leaders meet, believe me, they will have a substantive conversation -- regardless of whether they are sitting in armchairs, on chairs, or on stools, or simply standing and looking each other in the eye,” he said, adding that both leaders have “a lot of issues” to discuss.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen earlier Wednesday, after meeting the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

Trilateral meeting with Xi

Besides their bilateral meeting, Putin and Trump are scheduled to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The highly anticipated talks are expected to focus on nuclear disarmament, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and broader trade issues.

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