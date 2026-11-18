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US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day before the talks are scheduled in the southern city of Shenzhen. Xi personally greeted him at the airport.

Xi greets Trump on the tarmac

After descending from Air Force One, Trump saluted as he stood alongside Xi on a red carpet lined with people waving colourful pom-poms and brandishing Chinese and American national flags. The two leaders then shook hands. AFP footage dated Nov. 18, 2026, listed six shots: shot 1 ran from 00:05 to 00:26, shot 2 from 00:26 to 00:32, shot 3 from 00:32 to 00:42, shot 4 from 00:42 to 00:47, shot 5 from 00:47 to 00:52, and shot 6 from 00:52 to 00:57.

It will be the third time Trump and Xi meet this year, according to Anadolu.

Agenda for Thursday's talks

The trilateral talks, the first meeting between the three leaders in this format, are expected to address nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and broader trade issues. Beijing said the presidents will discuss “issues concerning global peace” amid ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine, as well as Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“We’re going to talk about denuclearization,” Trump said earlier, acknowledging the difficulty for nuclear-armed powers to relinquish their arsenals. He added that the leaders “have a chance to accomplish a lot.”

Xi and Putin meet first

Xi and Putin began talks in Shenzhen on Wednesday, the fifth time the two leaders have met this year, including once by video link. Addressing the APEC gathering, Putin said he expected the trilateral summit to be “highly useful.”

Trump also said he “may” meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his regional tour, though Pyongyang has not confirmed any arrangement and exact bilateral schedules remain unannounced. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped short of confirming such a meeting on Wednesday.

Manila meetings before China

The visit comes after Trump met leaders from Japan, Australia and India in the Philippine capital Manila as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), at the group's first leader-level meeting in more than two years. Without naming any country, the group raised concern over “arbitrary” export restrictions and opposed unilateral actions.

“We strongly oppose any destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability,” the Quad said in a joint statement. Trump also met with leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila.

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