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Nomination sent to the Senate

US President Donald Trump has nominated Gen. Chris LaNeve to lead the Army on a permanent basis after months in an acting capacity, US media reported on Tuesday, amid uncertainty over whether he can secure enough support in the Senate. The nomination was submitted to the Senate on Monday and referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee, according to congressional records.

LaNeve has served as acting Army chief of staff since April, when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed his predecessor, Gen. Randy George, without publicly giving a reason. “I’m deeply honored by the President’s trust and confidence for the nomination to serve as the Chief of Staff of the Army,” LaNeve said in a statement, adding that, if confirmed, he looked forward to continuing to serve US soldiers, their families and the nation.

Confirmation prospects remain uncertain

LaNeve’s confirmation prospects remain uncertain following previously reported opposition from Republican lawmakers. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, an Army veteran, reportedly opposed his appointment, while Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker acknowledged in August that some committee members from both parties had raised objections, according to Stars and Stripes.

Succession and timing

Before becoming the Army’s vice chief of staff earlier this year, LaNeve served as Hegseth’s senior military assistant at the Pentagon. The White House also nominated Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans to succeed him as vice chief of staff.

It remains unclear when the Senate will consider LaNeve’s nomination, with Democrats set to take control of the chamber in January following their midterm election victories.

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