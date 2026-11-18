Appeal to developed countries

Peru's Environment Minister Vladimiro Huaroc told Anadolu that his country is calling on developed countries to increase climate financing and provide greater access to technology, so that vulnerable nations can cope with climate change as Peru prepares for potentially severe impacts from El Nino. Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 UN climate summit in the southwestern Turkish province of Antalya, he said Peru needs stronger international cooperation to address the growing climate challenges facing the country, where El Nino is expected to compound the effects of global warming.

“Our appeal is directed primarily at developed countries, calling on them to demonstrate greater commitment and allocate more resources so that nations suffering the consequences, which lack sufficient resources to respond, can implement projects and strategies that deliver results in the short term,” he said. “We need funding, greater access to technology and stronger support,” Huaroc added.

State of emergency and El Nino risks

In early November, Peru declared a 60-day state of emergency across much of the country to prepare for the potential impacts of El Nino, which scientists have warned could have “extremely catastrophic consequences,” Huaroc said. “Therefore, the state of emergency declared by the government is primarily aimed at preventing these consequences and easing the situation for families, particularly those living in high-risk areas, especially in ravines and river valleys,” he said.

Peru is also preparing for El Nino-related risks beyond the northern coast, including drought in the southern highlands and heavy rainfall in the Amazon region, Huaroc said. The government has approved more than 8 billion soles ($2.35 billion) to respond to the emergency, but additional resources would likely be necessary, he said, given the potential scale of the damage.

“This is why international cooperation is needed to support the response to El Nino and, above all, reconstruction efforts. Thousands of schools and thousands of health care centers will be affected, requiring work and resources that we will, of course, need international cooperation to help provide in the coming years,” he said.

Global warming and the energy transition

Peru's experience with natural disasters has helped it develop preparedness mechanisms, Huaroc said, noting that more than 500 El Nino events have been recorded throughout the country's history. He stressed, however, that the combination of global warming and El Nino was intensifying the challenges facing the country. “In addition to global warming, which is already a major phenomenon in itself, we are also facing the El Nino phenomenon. These two phenomena are worsening the situation in Peru, and we definitely need to combine our efforts and support to counter this process,” he said.

COP31 provides an opportunity for “deep reflection,” he said, allowing countries not only to express their concerns but also to communicate the needs and the support they require to address a process that will continue for many years. Countries have set ambitious targets to reduce the impact of global warming, Huaroc said, but progress toward the global energy transition remains uneven, with some advancing faster because they have greater financial and technological resources while others continue to depend on oil to meet their energy needs. “However, our aspiration is to gradually replace them with energy from other sources, and this is a process that will continue for several more decades,” he said.

Bilateral agreement with Türkiye

Peru and Türkiye are close to signing a bilateral cooperation agreement on climate change, the minister said, adding that it would benefit both countries. “I believe this visit provides a good opportunity to finalize the agreement, and we are fully prepared to sign it in this context,” he said.

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