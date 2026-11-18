Putin points to shared goal in Shenzhen

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and China share a “common goal” of ensuring peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, speaking as he met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a visit to the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The talks took place on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Putin expressed pleasure in meeting Xi and congratulated the Chinese president over the local development he had observed since arriving in Shenzhen late Tuesday.

Putin said he had noted moments earlier at the (APEC) Business Forum that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 36% of the global population, 50% of international trade and 60% of the world’s gross domestic product. “We share a common goal: to ensure peace and prosperity throughout the Asia-Pacific. Let us work -- as you yourself like to put it -- ‘back-to-back,’ for the benefit of the peoples of both Russia and the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

Trade and partnership on upward path

Recalling a series of “productive” meetings with Xi, Putin said Russian-Chinese cooperation is on an “upward trajectory,” grounded in the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship, and that the situation is developing positively. “For several consecutive years, trade turnover between our countries has significantly exceeded the 200-billion mark -- a target we set for ourselves not long ago. It appears that this year, not only will that figure be reached once again, but we will also see strong growth momentum in our bilateral trade,” Putin noted.

He also said that transport connectivity between the two countries is expanding and that cooperation in the humanitarian sphere has intensified, bolstered, he said, by the visa-free regime introduced at Xi’s initiative. “The Russian-Chinese foreign policy partnership continues to function steadily and positively. Amid a complex geopolitical landscape, we remain committed to constructive approaches aimed at shaping a more equitable, multipolar world order,” the Russian president added.

Xi: ties bring stability to turbulent world

Xi was quoted in a Kremlin statement as saying that the current meeting is the third to have taken place this year, noting that China-Russia relations have remained “as steadfast as a mountain, regardless of any global adversities,” under their leadership. “They possess broad prospects and are not swayed by the shifting winds of the international situation. Our relationship brings greater stability and certainty to a turbulent and chaotic world, serving as a model for a new type of relations between major powers -- one characterized by equality, mutual respect, integrity, and mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi said.

Looking to the future, Xi said the two sides must move forward to continuously “unlock” the vast potential of their bilateral ties and enrich their substance. He went on to say that Beijing is ready to work together with Moscow and other members of the broader Asia-Pacific family to “unlock vast prospects and foster prosperity in the region, and to build an Asia-Pacific community, hand in hand.” The meeting between Putin and Xi comes a day ahead of an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday involving the two presidents as well as US President Donald Trump.

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