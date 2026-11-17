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Trump on espionage allegations

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he “may” raise the issue of Chinese espionage allegations involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking to reporters while departing the White House for his Asia trip, Trump pushed back against US intelligence assessments on Huang’s relationship with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang.

“I don’t know that she is a spy. … Nobody’s proven that,” Trump said. Asked whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed him on the intelligence, he replied: “I haven't heard that. I haven't heard that, no.”

Jensen Huang resigned on Nov. 12 after leading the US chipmaker for more than three decades, following his acknowledgment of the affair. The resignation prompted intense scrutiny in Washington over potential Chinese intelligence influence and export compliance.

Lutnick and the Megaspeed delay

Trump addressed the public friction between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over delays in adding Megaspeed to a US export restriction list. He defended Lutnick’s caution ahead of his Beijing visit and said he has no plans to replace him.

Describing the competing views inside his administration, Trump said: “One wants to be friendly with China, and one wants to have a blow up with China.” He added: “You know, we're heading to China, and I don't think you want to insult China just before you get there.”

Open to Huang’s return

Trump previously suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook for the role, but he expressed openness to Huang returning as Nvidia’s chief executive. “I would certainly not mind seeing that … I think he learned a big lesson,” he said. Trump repeated that openness three times during the exchange, calling a potential comeback “not a bad idea” and noting that “a big group of people” want Huang back.

Trump also separated Huang’s personal conduct from national security concerns, saying he does not believe the relationship put US national security at risk. “Jensen obviously has two things going. He has a family situation, which is a rough deal. And what he wants to do is sell chips,” he said.

The remarks come as Huang discusses a potential return with close confidants, while Silicon Valley allies mobilize with his backing to lobby Nvidia’s board and seek White House support, according to a Financial Times report.