Dar: efforts to revive US-Iran negotiations continue

Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, said on Monday that Islamabad has not given up efforts to bring the US and Iran back to negotiations aimed at ending the widening Middle East conflict. “We have not given up our efforts. We are very hopeful for peaceful resolution of conflict between the US and Iran,” Dar told a news conference at the end of an Economic Cooperation Organizations (ECO) Council of Ministers summit in the capital Islamabad.

Dar said he had discussed “all the issues” with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a “very productive meeting” on the sidelines of the summit. He reiterated that the framework agreement signed in June, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, is the “only” way forward to resolve the lingering conflict.

Bilateral meeting with Araghchi

Earlier, Dar held a bilateral meeting with Araghchi to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, according to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry. The two sides reaffirmed the “strong and brotherly” ties between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation through sustained high-level engagement.

Araghchi congratulated Pakistan on its successful hosting of the ECO meeting and praised the “productive deliberations, warm hospitality and excellent arrangements.” Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the ECO’s priorities, particularly regional cooperation and connectivity.

Discussing the latest regional developments, Dar emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable way to address outstanding issues, prevent escalation, and achieve lasting peace and stability. Both sides stressed the value of continued engagement and consultations, and agreed to maintain “close” contact and regular consultations on matters of mutual interest.

Pakistan's mediation since the war began

Pakistan has remained the main mediator between Iran and the US throughout the war that began on Feb. 28, and has maintained close contact with both sides. The US and Iran signed the framework agreement this June and launched negotiations toward a final agreement.

The talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to further escalation amid already heightened tensions.