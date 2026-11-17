Leaflets fall over Gaza City
An Israeli quadcopter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dropped leaflets carrying provocative messages over Palestinians near Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City in Gaza, on November 16, 2026. Packets of coffee and cigarettes fell from the drone along with the leaflets.
Messages printed on the leaflets
The leaflets contained messages reading, “Do you work for any of the security agencies?” and “Join us and change your life.”
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