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Leaflets fall over Gaza City

An Israeli quadcopter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dropped leaflets carrying provocative messages over Palestinians near Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City in Gaza, on November 16, 2026. Packets of coffee and cigarettes fell from the drone along with the leaflets.

Ali Jadallah An Israeli quadcopter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drops leaflets carrying provocative messages, along with packets of coffee and cigarettes, over Palestinians near Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City in Gaza, Palestine, on November 16, 2026. The leaflets contain messages reading, “Do you work for any of the security agencies?” and “Join us and change your life.”

Ali Jadallah

Messages printed on the leaflets

The leaflets contained messages reading, “Do you work for any of the security agencies?” and “Join us and change your life.”