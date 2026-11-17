Shooting in Al-Duyuk al-Tahta

Israeli occupiers shot dead a 60-year-old Palestinian woman and wounded 10 other people, among them a 65-year-old man, in the village of Al-Duyuk al-Tahta near Jericho in the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, according to the Jericho Government Hospital. Armed occupiers surrounded Palestinian homes in the village, west of the city, and opened fire on residents, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli forces also entered the area as the shooting unfolded. Nidal Bakr, the director of the hospital, said the woman was brought in “with a gunshot wound to the head”, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams had attended to five casualties in the Al-Duyuk area, including “a woman struck in the head by live ammunition and an elderly man (65 years old) struck in the thigh by live ammunition”.

Israeli army account

The Israeli army said it had received an initial report of an “attempted attack” in the Jericho area, adding that the details were still being checked. Troops deployed to the scene and set up roadblocks, it said.

In a statement, the military said militants on the outskirts of Jericho had “accelerated their vehicle toward an Israeli vehicle and rammed it” on Monday night. “Subsequently, rocks were hurled at the Israelis, who responded by firing in order to remove the threat,” it said, adding: “There are Israeli and Palestinian casualties in the incident.”

Tuqu incident on Monday

The shooting followed another attack on Monday in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem, where an Israeli occupier ran over and injured eight Palestinians, including people who had gathered to help the first victims. The Israeli military said that incident was a traffic accident, and Tuqu Mayor Saqr Suleiman said “investigations will determine whether or not the incident was intentional”.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the incident as a terrorist attack and demanded accountability for the attacker and those protecting him.

Rising violence

Violence in the West Bank has increased in recent weeks, especially in the run-up to Israel’s October 27 election, when now-caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to appeal to hardline settlers. More than 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the territory in settlements considered illegal under international law, and Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed 1,116 Palestinians in the territory since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to a tally based on data from the Palestinian health ministry. Palestinian attacks or clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces have killed at least 51 Israelis during the same period, according to official Israeli figures.