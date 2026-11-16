USS Theodore Roosevelt brings US carriers in Middle East to three

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Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, raising the number of US carrier strike groups in the region to three, US news outlet Axios reported, citing an American official. The Nimitz-class warship entered the area of responsibility of US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations across the Middle East, after leaving Singapore earlier this month and transiting the Strait of Malacca.

Carrier built in Virginia, deployed since Sept. 27

Built by Northrop Grumman in Virginia, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been in active service for 40 years and serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9. It began its current deployment on Sept. 27, and The New York Times reported earlier Sunday that the vessel was expected to reach the Middle East within a day.

Neither the US 5th Fleet nor CENTCOM responded to a request for confirmation from Anadolu.

Two other carriers already in the Arabian Sea

The Roosevelt reinforces two US carriers already operating primarily in the Arabian Sea. The USS George H.W. Bush, part of Carrier Strike Group 10, has remained in the region on an extended deployment since April, while the USS George Washington, normally forward-deployed to Japan, has operated there with Carrier Air Wing 5 since August.

Buildup comes amid Iran war and stalled diplomacy

The naval buildup comes amid the ongoing Iran war, which began with coordinated US-Israeli strikes in late February, and stalled diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump recently removed Vice President JD Vance from peace talks and declared on social media that Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran.

Despite the expanded carrier presence, the US military recently denied an Israeli media report alleging it was preparing to resume operations against Iran, dismissing claims of regional force posture changes as “pure speculation.”

Titles :uss theodore rooseveltus carrier strike groupscentcomus central commandaxiosarabian seairan waruss george hw bushuss george washingtondonald trump
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USS Theodore Roosevelt brings US carriers in Middle East to three
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