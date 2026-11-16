USS Theodore Roosevelt brings US carriers in Middle East to three

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The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, raising the number of US carrier strike groups in the region to three, US news outlet Axios reported, citing an American official. The Nimitz-class warship entered the area of responsibility of US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations across the Middle East, after leaving Singapore earlier this month and transiting the Strait of Malacca.

Carrier built in Virginia, deployed since Sept. 27

Built by Northrop Grumman in Virginia, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been in active service for 40 years and serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9. It began its current deployment on Sept. 27, and The New York Times reported earlier Sunday that the vessel was expected to reach the Middle East within a day.

Neither the US 5th Fleet nor CENTCOM responded to a request for confirmation from Anadolu.

Two other carriers already in the Arabian Sea

The Roosevelt reinforces two US carriers already operating primarily in the Arabian Sea. The USS George H.W. Bush, part of Carrier Strike Group 10, has remained in the region on an extended deployment since April, while the USS George Washington, normally forward-deployed to Japan, has operated there with Carrier Air Wing 5 since August.

Buildup comes amid Iran war and stalled diplomacy

The naval buildup comes amid the ongoing Iran war, which began with coordinated US-Israeli strikes in late February, and stalled diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump recently removed Vice President JD Vance from peace talks and declared on social media that Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran.

Despite the expanded carrier presence, the US military recently denied an Israeli media report alleging it was preparing to resume operations against Iran, dismissing claims of regional force posture changes as “pure speculation.”