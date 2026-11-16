Golan launches enforcement action against Sara Netanyahu over legal costs

Enforcement proceedings opened

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan has opened enforcement proceedings against Sara Netanyahu, wife of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over her failure to pay court-ordered legal costs in an ongoing defamation lawsuit, Israeli media reported on Monday. The proceedings were initiated after Sara failed to pay 2,000 Israeli shekels (approximately $620), Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, is represented by attorneys Giora Erdinast, Almog Gil-Or and Yarden Shochat of EBN Law Firm. According to the paper, they sent Sara a demand letter for payment by Nov. 10, but the deadline passed without the amount being paid.

Defamation lawsuit in Lod court

The Lod District Court ordered Sara to pay the legal expenses on Oct. 11, after rejecting her request to dismiss the defamation lawsuit Golan filed against her. There was no immediate comment from Sara or her legal representatives on the latest enforcement proceedings.

Remarks that triggered the dispute

The dispute began after Sara told Channel 14 that Golan was in the area near the Gaza Strip during the first hours of the October 2023 events. “When you are a senior-ranking military officer like this and claim that you were fighting on Oct. 7, you had been there since the early morning, dressed and ready,” she said, addressing Golan. She added that he had been in the area “very early,” while others, “including the prime minister,” did not know what was happening.

Golan called the remarks a “false conspiracy” in a post on the US social media company X, accusing her of trying “to rewrite October 7, turning those who went out to save lives into traitors and those who abandoned Israel's security into victims.” Golan is a reserve major general in the Israeli army and served as deputy chief of staff from 2014 to 2017. He was also deputy economy minister from 2021 to 2022.

War on Gaza

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounding over 175,000, most of them women and children. The war has also destroyed around 90% of the territory’s infrastructure, while the UN estimates reconstruction costs at about $71.4 billion.