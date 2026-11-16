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Alert issued from Manama

The US Embassy in Bahrain on Sunday urged American citizens to exercise “heightened vigilance” amid escalating regional security threats and Iranian attacks. The diplomatic mission in Manama cited the risk of armed attacks by forces affiliated with Yemen’s Houthi group, as well as the potential targeting of US government personnel, facilities and businesses.

“Be aware of potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the embassy said in a security alert.

Services continue, travelers told to prepare

Routine citizen and visa services would continue, the embassy confirmed, while it urged travelers across the Middle East to monitor airline operations and prepare contingency plans. The advice came amid concerns that Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure could trigger a rapid escalation.

Air defenses and IRGC drones

The advisory followed an announcement by Bahrain’s Defense Force on Sunday that its air defenses had intercepted multiple Iranian aerial attacks. The force affirmed that all units “remain at the highest level of readiness and are fully prepared” to defend the kingdom.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US radar site at Bahrain’s al-Riffa Air Base with six drones, amid ongoing US-Iran tensions.