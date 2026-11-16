Allies mobilize for reinstatement

Former Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang is discussing a potential return to lead the American chipmaker with close confidants, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, as Silicon Valley allies mobilize to press for his reinstatement. Tech executives are assembling a “war room” with Huang’s backing to lobby Nvidia’s board of directors and seek support from the White House, according to a Huang ally cited by the British newspaper.

Major shareholders and industry leaders, including Tesla head Elon Musk and Epic Games Chief Executive Tim Sweeney, have backed public appeals urging directors to “Bring Jensen Back.” Investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker also urged the board to leave “all options on the table,” citing Huang’s leadership record. Despite the public push by tech leaders, one person involved in the efforts acknowledged that “having an affair with a subordinate is a fireable offence.”

Resignation and board probe

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 after leading the US chipmaker for more than three decades, following reports linking him to an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials suspect of spying for China. Nvidia’s board is conducting an independent probe into his conduct.

Pressure from Washington

The campaign also coincides with pressure from Washington, where US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on Sunday for a “dramatic shake-up,” urging Nvidia to “go outside the company” for a new chief. US President Donald Trump recommended Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook for the role, while spokespersons for Nvidia and Huang declined to comment, according to the Financial Times.