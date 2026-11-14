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Trump does not want to go back to war with Iran 'for now,' report says

Yenişafak English AA09:16, 14/11/2026, SaturdayG: Update: 11:54, 14/11/2026, Saturday
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A US official told The Washington Post that Trump has no wish to resume the war with Iran for now, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio says economic pressure on Tehran is working so well that major combat operations are unnecessary.

Pressure on Tehran continues without new fighting

US President Donald Trump does not want to resume the war with Iran “for now” as his administration keeps up economic and military pressure on Tehran, according to a media report published on Friday. The Washington Post, citing a US official, reported that Trump has received several daily intelligence briefings since the midterm elections.

“It’s become pretty clear that Trump does not want to go back to war for now,” the official said. The administration has settled on a middle path of no new war, no talks and no lasting peace, the report said, as the conflict entered its eighth month.

Trump and Rubio on the status quo

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he was done trying to reach a deal with Iran and had instructed Vice President JD Vance to focus on other issues. After meeting Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House on Monday, he told reporters: “We’re just keeping it the status quo.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected suggestions that the situation amounted to a stalemate. “The pressure and the devastation that our economic campaign is having on the Iranian regime is working so well that the president really doesn’t have any need to conduct major combat operations,” Rubio said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Paris, where he also described Iran’s demands as “absurd.”

How the war unfolded

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies. A memorandum of understanding signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal later collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.

Titles :donald trumpiranmarco rubiojd vancestrait of hormuzthe washington postus-iran wartruth socialg7 summit
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Trump does not want to go back to war with Iran 'for now,' report says
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