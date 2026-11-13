Serbia's Student List plans to halt arms trade with Israel

See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Student List targets arms trade

A representative of Serbia's election-winning Student List said the movement plans to halt arms trade with Israel, and called for stopping a joint drone manufacturing project in the country. The remarks came in an interview with British journalist Aaron Bastani on Novara Media's podcast.

Filip Ubovic, a prominent member of the student movement, was responding to a question about how a future Serbian government would approach relations with Israel. "What is happening there is a stain on humanity, and it is truly sad. Our program says we will stop arms trade with Israel," Ubovic said, referring to the situation in Gaza.

Drone factory criticized

Ubovic also criticized the close ties between former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Israel, arguing that the establishment of an Israeli-linked drone factory in Serbia was unacceptable. He called for the project to be halted. Vucic inaugurated the drone assembly facility, which was developed in cooperation with an Israeli defense company, in September.

Political transition ahead

Ubovic's remarks come as Serbia prepares for a political transition following the Student List's victory in the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections. The movement's recently unveiled foreign policy program also condemns Israeli military actions in Gaza and pledges to increase humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

Serbia's new government has yet to be formally established, and no official decision has been announced to suspend arms trade with Israel or halt operations at the drone factory.