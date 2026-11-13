Opinion - America's Iran Trap: How Tehran Became a Fault Line in US Domestic Politics

From the hostage crisis of 1979 to the military confrontation of 2026, Iran has become more than a foreign-policy challenge for Washington. It has evolved into a recurring force shaping America's political debates, challenging established political assumptions and influencing the direction of domestic political change.

The interaction of the United States and Iran has often been analyzed through the prism of geopolitics, proliferation of nuclear weapons, regional security, and ideological rivalry. However, there is another aspect that needs to be considered: how deep Iran has gotten into the domestic politics of the United States?

For almost fifty years, the issue of Iran has surfaced repeatedly during presidential elections, congressional controversies, discussions on national security, and international commitments of the United States. It has stood the test of time regardless of different presidents, parties, and policies. From Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan, from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the issue of Iran has constantly challenged American politicians in their decision-making process.

The main idea is that Iran has become a constant variable of the American domestic equation. The attitude of Washington towards Iran does not depend any more only on its strategic considerations in this area, but also on its political considerations inside America. On the other hand, decisions taken by the Americans about Iran have an economic, institutional, and political impact that influences American domestic politics. In this way, America has created what can be called the Iran trap – each administration tries to solve the problem of Iran, to contain it or to redefine it, only to find out that the adopted policies create a new problem in America.

From the Iranian Revolution to the American electoral battlefield

This historical connection existed even before the creation of the Islamic Republic. The coup d'état against Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, carried out by American and British intelligence services, created a history of intervention and distrust which became an important part of the revolutionary story in Iran.

The events in 1979 changed the nature of this connection, through the capture of the American Embassy in Tehran and the hostage crisis created great political pressure on the U.S. President, Jimmy Carter. For 444 days, the lives of American hostages were linked to issues of presidential performance and America’s image in the world.

Having said this, the crisis was one of the main reasons for Carter's failure at the polls in the 1980 presidential election. For Iran, this represented a political turning point, whereby an event which began in Tehran became an important element in Washington's electoral equation. The hostages were freed on January 20, 1981, shortly after the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan. Allegations of "October Surprise" revealed the extent of the involvement of the Iranian question in U.S. politics; although no concrete proof of a deal was found by Congress.

The trend went on during the ensuing years. In 2002, the U.S. President George W. Bush placed Iran among his renowned 'Axis of Evil', which marked Iran's inclusion in the national security considerations of the United States post-9/11. Even during the campaign for the presidency in 2012, the nuclear program of Iran and the related sanctions were prominent topics of discussion. Therefore, Iranian issue was not merely an international relation issue anymore; rather it became part of the national identity discussion of America.

The nuclear agreement: when Iran challenged Washington from within

One of the most obvious instances of Iranian influence on American internal political debates was the JCPOA, signed in 2015 during the term of President Barack Obama. The plan aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief. Nevertheless, this document sparked off considerable domestic political controversy. In this case, Congress proved to be one of the main arenas where competing versions of American foreign policy were challenged. Diplomacy and verification were presented as a viable option, different from military intervention. On the other hand, the credibility of the deal and Iran's missile program were put into question. The 2016 presidential election cycle highlighted these splits even more clearly, with Donald Trump criticizing the deal and pulling the U.S. out of it in May 2018 under his administration, overturning an important diplomatic success for the previous administration.

It shows an important characteristic of the Iran issue, which is that an international diplomatic accord can become such a domestic political problem that it overturns an established foreign policy strategy after a change of administrations. In other words, Iran wasn’t just an issue of political debate in the U.S.; it was also part of the debate over what American power meant.

Iran and the limits of American political consensus

The traditional American political system has dealt with Iran in terms of containment, sanctions, deterrence, and diplomacy. However, the methods employed to attain these goals have always been very controversial. Democrats and Republicans have differed in their approaches to handling Iran, but neither of them has been immune from the political pressures that are associated with the question of Iran. If the Democrats choose to negotiate with Iran, then it can be seen as an act of weakness, and on the other hand, if the Republicans choose to confront Iran, it may come at a huge cost.

For example, the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 is an instance of this quandary, whereby the Trump administration justified the mission as a national security issue, but the opponents questioned its implications, dangers of escalation, and the extent of presidential powers to embark on military engagements.

Iran therefore poses a dilemma to both American political parties, even though differently. Most importantly, however, it raises an important dilemma regarding the role of America internationally: Should America focus on military deterrence and supremacy or negotiated settlements which minimize costs of conflict? These issues go far beyond the question of Iran. They cut at the very core of American political identity.

2026: When foreign policy returns to the ballot box

The mid-term elections held in November 2026 represent an interesting example of this connection in the contemporary world. A war with Iran is now being associated with problems which usually determine American domestic politics: living costs, prices for energy, military expenses and presidential/congressional powers balance.

The elections of November 3rd saw a Democratic victory in both houses of Congress which dealt a heavy blow to Republican Party of President Trump. Analysis published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies on November 6th mentioned the war with Iran, along with living costs and corruption among other issues, as determining the election atmosphere.

This connection was made more apparent when a survey carried out by Reuters/Ipsos came out on November 10. According to this survey, out of 1,705 respondents, 71 percent of Americans supported legislative moves in Congress to get the United States out of the war with Iran. The figures showed 93 percent support from Democrats while 51 percent of Republicans agreed with the same.

The above information does not mean that Iran was responsible for the results of the election alone. Economic problems as well as other domestic problems were also playing an important part. Nevertheless, they illustrate how a foreign policy dispute can turn into a domestic political problem, transcending conventional party lines. At the federal level, the issue of Iran affects discussions on authorization for war, defense spending, sanctions, and presidential powers. However, at state and local levels, the issue may affect politics indirectly through higher costs of energy, demonstrations, debates on campuses, community organization, and economics.

Iran does not have to determine who wins every U.S. election to influence the domestic political atmosphere. The point is that the consequences of American policy towards Tehran affect the general debate within the election process.

Tehran does not need to control Washington to influence its political direction

Indeed, the fact that is perhaps most significant about this dynamic is that the importance of Iran should not be assessed based on the military and economic strength of the country alone. It is also reflected in how the American institutions react to it.

By becoming a case study, Iran has enabled the political establishment of America to constantly reconsider its assumptions and strategy. That is not to say that Tehran dictates the results of the American elections and determines the course of action within the domestic politics of America. Rather, the more valid point would be to state that America has become politically involved in its Iran relationship.

There is also a paradox from a strategic standpoint, measures taken to undermine Iran or limit its regional power may also strengthen the political fault lines that make it hard for the US to formulate an effective strategy. Experience with sanctions, military action, and failed diplomacy shows how efforts to solve one strategic issue lead to more political problems, and the end result, is a relationship where US efforts to affect Iran end up having repercussions back in Washington.

The United States cannot separate its domestic future from the Iranian question

Looking at the history of the relations between US and Iran one can conclude that the problem has turned from bilateral into something more. The Iranian problem became a permanent element of American politics, which can demonstrate the division between political actors, undermine presidential administrations, and raise the fundamental questions concerning the place of the country in the international politics.

Starting with Carter's election problems in 1980 and finishing with political results of the 2026 crisis, the tendency cannot be overlooked. It is clear that American administrations tried to influence the strategic behavior of Iran many times. At the same time, the process managed to change the American politics as well.

Undoubtedly, one of the most enlightening observations is that Iran does not have to succeed in a political struggle within Washington to become a player within Washington. Its mere existence as a security challenge has shaped the ground upon which U.S. politicians will struggle.

The U.S. may remain an unrivalled superpower in terms of military strength, economic potential and institutions, however, the ability to exercise power does not always mean the ability to pursue foreign policy independently. A state may have incredible capacities and still be bound by the implications of its policy at home.

That is what defines the nature of America’s trap regarding Iran: The US has been spending decades figuring out the future of its relations with Iran, but Iran has been playing an increasingly important role in dictating what options are available for the US domestically.

In this regard, until America manages to establish a sustainable strategy concerning these relations, Iran will not just be an issue of foreign policy, it will also be a key question within American domestic politics.

Author: Prof. Dr. Mevludin Ibish

Dr. Mevludin Ibish is a Full Professor in the Faculty of Law, Department of Political Science and International Relations at International Balkan University, North Macedonia. His expertise in research and analyses are the Balkans, Turkiye, the region of the Caucasus, and the Middle East, given special attention to new political and regional developments, political history, political parties, society, and political systems.

*The views in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect Yeni Şafak's editorial policy.