Pro-Palestinian activists in London urge British sanctions on Israel

Activists gather in London
A group of pro-Palestinian activists assembled in London, United Kingdom, on November 13, 2026, to call on the British government to impose sanctions on Israel and take “meaningful action.”
A group of pro-Palestinian activists assembled in London, United Kingdom, on November 13, 2026, to call on the British government to impose sanctions on Israel and take “meaningful action.”
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