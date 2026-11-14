Türkiye and Qatar reaffirm defense ties, urge diplomacy in US-Iran war

Türkiye and Qatar on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, expanding economic ties and promoting regional stability, while calling for a diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran conflict, according to a joint communique. The statement followed the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Istanbul.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. It brought together ministers responsible for cooperation under the agreement that established the committee on Dec. 19, 2014.

Defense and security cooperation

The two countries welcomed the recent signing of a mutual defense agreement aimed at strengthening collective defense, promoting regional security and establishing a common position against external armed attacks targeting either or both of them. "The two sides reaffirmed that the Agreement reflects not only the commitment of its signatories to safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also their shared vision of contributing to a more secure and stable regional order," the communique said.

Both sides agreed to hold consultations on security threats, defense policies and regional and global security issues, and to widen cooperation through joint military exercises, defense industry collaboration and personnel training exchanges. They also welcomed the signing of the Badr memorandum by Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia, describing it as an important step toward stronger collective defense capabilities through "the development of indigenous capabilities," including joint production, technology development, information sharing and stronger defense industry supply chains.

On security cooperation, the communique referred to agreements already signed between the two countries and mentioned possible short- and long-term programs, including technical assistance and training. Both sides pledged to continue close cooperation in "countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and addressing all terrorist organizations" including the PKK, its Syrian branch known as the YPG, ISIS (Daesh), the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and their affiliates, according to the statement.

Trade and investment

Türkiye and Qatar reiterated their target of raising trade volume to $5 billion and agreed to explore new opportunities to diversify economic relations. They acknowledged Qatari investments in Türkiye and noted that Turkish contracting companies have undertaken 206 projects in Qatar worth $20.8 billion.

The two governments emphasized the importance of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, signed in 2018 and effective since Aug. 1, 2025, in facilitating trade, encouraging investment and strengthening economic integration. They agreed to hold the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation in Doha at the earliest convenient time, and expressed readiness to convene the second meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee in the Qatari capital.

Closer cooperation in banking, finance, logistics and energy, particularly liquefied natural gas trade, was also on the agenda, along with stronger regional supply chains and traditional trade routes.

Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories

On Gaza, Türkiye and Qatar agreed to coordinate humanitarian assistance and support early recovery and reconstruction. "They also called for full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza, and agreed to cooperate closely to scale up shelter and humanitarian assistance in Gaza," the communique said. They stressed the urgent need for action after winter flash floods that have further worsened living conditions for Palestinians, and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of detained humanitarian workers and UN personnel.

The two governments voiced concern over Israeli actions undermining implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and called on Tel Aviv to fulfill its obligations under international law. They strongly condemned Israeli settlement activities, occupier violence, land confiscation and forced displacement in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and rejected all measures aimed at altering the legal, geographical and demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territories.

They also condemned incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli occupiers and officials under the protection of Israeli forces, rejecting attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem. The entire 144-dunam (144,000-square-meter) Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, they reaffirmed, is exclusively a place of worship for Muslims, while they recognized the "special role of the historical Hashemite custodianship" and the authority of the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department over its administration.

The two sides further condemned Israeli measures affecting the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, including restrictions on access, and underlined that the collective punishment, arbitrary detentions and blockade in the city, where more than 5,000 Palestinians had been displaced from their homes, are unacceptable. Türkiye and Qatar reiterated their support for an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and called for continued international support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Iran and Syria

On the US-Iran war, the two countries emphasized that the conflict and its wider regional repercussions must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. They highlighted the importance of understandings reached between Washington and Tehran, or a new agreement capable of ensuring de-escalation and lasting peace, and reaffirmed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all regional countries, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and prevent threats or attacks against countries contributing to diplomatic efforts.

Both sides rejected restrictions on lawful navigation and called for "the swift and full resumption of safe, secure and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

Regarding Syria, Türkiye and Qatar reaffirmed their support for the government's efforts to restore stability, strengthen institutions and advance an inclusive political process. They called for a firm international stance to halt Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty, ensure respect for the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Syrian territory.

Lebanon, Yemen and Sudan

On Lebanon, both countries condemned Israeli actions violating Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming their full solidarity with Lebanon, its government and people. They called for implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory and respect for the authority of Lebanon's state institutions. They also stressed the need to prevent a security vacuum following the planned withdrawal of UN peacekeepers in 2027, calling for continued international support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and consideration of security arrangements after the UNIFIL mission ends.

Regarding Yemen, Ankara and Doha emphasized the importance of preserving the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while reaffirming their support for its internationally recognized government. They condemned Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the country, as well as commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Both countries reiterated their solidarity with Yemen's government and Saudi Arabia, supported UN-led diplomatic efforts toward a sustainable political settlement and called on the Houthis to immediately cease their attacks and return to "the political process in good faith."

On Sudan, the two governments reaffirmed support for mediation efforts aimed at peacefully resolving the conflict while preserving the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. They emphasized respect for Sudan's legitimate state institutions and representation through its legitimate representatives at international meetings, and expressed concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in Sudan and Yemen, calling for the protection of civilians and aid workers and unhindered humanitarian access.

Other regional issues and wider cooperation

Türkiye and Qatar reaffirmed support for Iraq's efforts to strengthen state authority and sovereignty, and for a UN-backed political process in Libya aimed at unifying institutions and holding credible presidential and parliamentary elections. They also stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of states in the Horn of Africa, including Somalia, maintaining stability in the region and reaching a "just, lasting, sustainable and mutually acceptable settlement of the Cyprus issue."

The two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in education, culture, public health, labor, youth, science, technology and environmental protection. They welcomed the signing of an education cooperation agreement and discussed a possible joint scholarship program for students from conflict-affected and disadvantaged countries in the Islamic world, subject to institutional approvals and a separate agreement.

The sides pledged to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and satellite communications. On climate change, they highlighted cooperation within the framework of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Zero Waste Initiative, and reaffirmed cooperation in family and social services, humanitarian development and emergency assistance.