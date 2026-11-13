Palestinian American Ahmed Moor’s campaign account suspended by X after Senate bid

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Campaign account suspended

Palestinian American writer Ahmed Moor’s campaign account on social media platform X was suspended days after he announced a Democratic primary challenge against US Senator John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s 2028 election. Moor disclosed the suspension Wednesday through his personal X account, sharing a screenshot of the notice shown on @moorforpa.

“FRIENDS! It's official! We're a threat,” Moor wrote, adding: “They've suspended the campaign account. Help us maintain the momentum by retweeting and please consider donating.”

No specific explanation from X

X’s notice said the platform “suspends accounts that violate our rules,” but it did not identify the specific rule allegedly breached or explain the decision. X had not publicly provided a specific explanation for the suspension at the time of publication.

According to media reports, the campaign account had attracted more than 33,000 followers within approximately three days of its launch. Moor’s campaign addressed the suspension in a Bluesky post, writing: “Well it's official, Elon Musk is not a fan of the campaign! Our campaign account has been suspended.”

The campaign urged supporters to share the post and help maintain its momentum.

Moor’s Senate challenge

Moor announced his Senate campaign on Monday and positioned himself as a challenger to Fetterman, a Democrat who has faced criticism from progressives over his strong support for Israel.

In his campaign announcement, Moor said, “I'm running to end the war in Iran and to promote the dignity agenda: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing,” before adding, “I'm calling for accountability for genocide, for ICE and for corruption. And finally, for the protection of our civil liberties in America.”

Criticism of US support for Israel

Moor was born in Gaza and lives in Philadelphia. He has criticized US support for Israel and called for public spending to prioritize domestic needs.