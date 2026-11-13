GCC welcomes UN resolution demanding Houthis halt attacks

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UN resolution on Houthi attacks

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi welcomed a UN Security Council resolution urging Yemen’s Houthi group to halt its attacks immediately, according to a statement issued by the bloc on Friday.

The statement said Albudaiwi had “welcomed the international consensus on the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2837, which demands the terrorist Houthi militia to halt its military escalation and attacks immediately and unconditionally, including assaults targeting civilian populations and civilian infrastructure.”

GCC response to Resolution 2837

The UK’s efforts to submit the draft resolution also drew appreciation from the secretary-general. Albudaiwi stated, “This resolution represents a significant step in consolidating the international stance that rejects the treacherous Houthi attacks,” according to the statement.

Albudaiwi called for the resolution to become a firm commitment to halt Houthi attacks. He reaffirmed GCC support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government to preserve the country’s sovereignty, unity and stability.

Yemen’s continuing conflict

The conflict in Yemen dates to 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the government in 2015.

A period of relative calm that began in April 2022 ended when fighting renewed in July. The UN said 12,000 people were dead or wounded.