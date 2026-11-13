Russia demands Finland leave NATO in Abu Dhabi talks

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Demands beyond Ukraine

Russian negotiators have put forward far-reaching demands at Abu Dhabi talks on ending the war in Ukraine, including Finland leaving NATO and a ban on NATO military bases in the Baltic states, German newspaper Bild reported Friday.

The informal proposals were shared with European representatives in Abu Dhabi and extend beyond Ukrainian territory. Russian officials continue to argue that Western governments previously promised not to enlarge NATO eastward, while the proposals aim to introduce “a new European security order,” the daily reported.

Territorial terms for Ukraine

Under the proposals, Russia would retain all Ukrainian territory currently under its occupation and receive the entire Donbas region. Ukraine would also have to surrender the remaining parts of Donetsk and Luhansk that are still under its control.

The ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv would be demilitarized and could not be used as naval bases. Separate arrangements would guarantee freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea.

Ukraine and NATO status

The plan would require Ukraine to remain permanently non-aligned, excluding NATO membership while leaving open the possibility of joining the European Union, according to the report.

It also calls for NATO military bases to be banned from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the three Baltic states. Finland would be required to return to its status before joining NATO.

Moldova and Belarus provisions

For Moldova, the proposal envisions a federal republic comprising the core Moldovan territory, Transnistria and Gagauzia. If Moldova joined the European Union, Transnistria and Gagauzia would be allowed to hold referendums on independence.

In exchange, Russia would withdraw its nuclear weapons from Belarus and abandon plans to station intermediate-range missiles there, Bild reported.

Titles :russiafinlandnatoabu dhabi talksrussia-ukraine warbaltic statesmoldovatransnistriabelarus
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Russia demands Finland leave NATO in Abu Dhabi talks
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