Moldova thanks Türkiye for Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

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Moldova backs Türkiye’s peace efforts

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan thanked Türkiye on Wednesday for promoting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war and contributing to efforts toward a lasting settlement. He spoke to Anadolu on the sidelines of COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference held in Antalya, Türkiye.

Tofan said Ukrainians were the people who wanted peace the most and reaffirmed Moldova’s support for Ukraine. He said Moldova was grateful to Türkiye for stimulating and helping to get to that peace.

Support for Ukraine

In reference to the war, Tofan said, “We very much support the efforts of Türkiye to go to a lasting peace,” and added that Moldova was grateful to Türkiye for stimulating and helping to get to that peace.

The Russia-Ukraine war had also affected Moldova, Tofan said, as he emphasized his country’s support for Ukraine. He said Moldova had been very welcoming to Ukrainian refugees, had always been a friend of Ukraine in this journey and would remain a friend.

Moldova-Türkiye relations

Tofan said Moldova and Türkiye had excellent relations and identified Türkiye as one of Moldova’s largest trading partners. He noted that bilateral trade volume had exceeded $1 billion.

The two countries aimed to double that figure over the next three years, while Tofan described the target as “ambitious but realistic.” He also said Moldova would welcome increased investment by Turkish companies.

COP31 and climate impacts

Tofan also thanked Türkiye for hosting the climate summit, saying: “First of all, very grateful to Türkiye for organizing this summit at a very high level.” He noted that Moldova was among the countries already experiencing the direct effects of climate change.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine had affected rivers in Moldova, Tofan said, warning that declining water levels in the country’s main rivers during summer threatened the water supply of the capital, Chisinau. Moldova was already feeling climate change’s effects and had taken the necessary steps to address the issue, while Tofan expressed hope that other countries would also fulfill their responsibilities.