Turkish president receives Armenian premier on COP31 sidelines

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COP31 meeting

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday on the sidelines of the COP31 UN climate summit in Türkiye’s southern province of Antalya.

Erdogan and Pashinyan discussed efforts to normalize relations between Türkiye and Armenia. Regional developments were also on the agenda.

Normalization process

Erdogan said the normalization process was advancing through constructive measures. Several symbolic yet significant steps had already been taken, he noted.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s close engagement with the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for that process as well.

Officials attending

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended, as did Omer Celik, the Justice and Development (AK Party) deputy chairman and spokesman. Ibrahim Kalin, chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), was also present.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Presidential Board for Agriculture and Food Policies member Mehdi Eker were among the other attendees. Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president’s chief foreign policy and security adviser, also attended.