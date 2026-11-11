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Türkiye showcases 2040 green vision at COP31 Antalya

Yenişafak English AA18:14, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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Ahmet Burak Daglioglu said Ankara aims to quadruple solar and wind capacity by 2040, telling Anadolu that the Investment and Finance Office is working to channel foreign direct investment into climate-friendly projects and showcase Türkiye's sustainability success stories to global financiers.

Türkiye’s Investment and Finance Office head Ahmet Burak Daglioglu presented Ankara’s 2040 energy vision to global investors at the COP31 UN Climate Change summit in Antalya, outlining plans to quadruple solar and wind capacity while positioning the country as a hub for green finance. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Daglioglu told Anadolu that the strategy builds on reforms initiated under a pivotal 2005 energy law that accelerated the nation’s renewable transition.

Renewable targets and EV leadership

Daglioglu said Türkiye targets a fourfold increase in both solar and wind energy capacities by 2040, a shift that will require coordination across all public institutions. “Türkiye is one of the countries with the highest share of renewable energy among peers worldwide,” he said, noting that the country is also home to Togg, one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers. The rollout of the domestic auto brand marked a major milestone in Türkiye’s broader electric mobility transition, according to the agency.

Circular economy initiatives

The circular economy has become a major agenda item worldwide, and Daglioglu pointed to the Zero Waste Project led by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan since 2017 as evidence of Ankara’s commitment to sustainability. “Türkiye secured many investment projects in recycling and upcycling, and has a story to tell in all sustainability-related goals,” he said, adding that “the COP31 is a key platform to present this to the world as an example.” The project has achieved a high recycling rate since its launch nearly eight years ago.

FDI and investor outreach

Institutions and investors funding climate-friendly projects play a key role in meeting capital needs through foreign direct investment, Daglioglu noted. “We make an effort every year to reach investors around the world, and bringing all these stakeholders here was a part of our President’s vision,” he said, stressing that the office is preparing to share these success stories and future plans with financiers. The government aims to increase cross-regional capital inflows and expand climate-friendly projects nationwide.

Titles :ahmet burak daglioglucop31türkiyerenewable energytoggzero waste projectforeign direct investmentantalya
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Türkiye showcases 2040 green vision at COP31 Antalya
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