COP31 opens in Türkiye as leaders push electrification target

High-level opening

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are scheduled to open the COP31 leaders' summit on Wednesday at Antalya's Expo Center, launching a two-day high-level segment that will place Türkiye's electrification agenda at the forefront of global climate negotiations. Heads of state and government will deliver national statements over two days alongside bilateral meetings and roundtables focused on translating climate pledges into concrete action.

Electrification target

Ankara has positioned the expansion of electricity's share in global energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035 as a cornerstone of its conference presidency. The proposal envisions replacing fossil fuels in transport, buildings and industry with electric alternatives such as vehicles and heat pumps, while negotiators continue work on the broader transition away from coal, oil and natural gas.

Diplomatic lineup

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng are expected to address the summit alongside British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. The gathering marks the first major international climate meeting since Brazil hosted COP30 last year, with leaders facing mounting pressure to accelerate emissions reductions and deliver concrete financing commitments for developing nations.

Negotiation schedule

Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen leads the substantive negotiations for the conference, which opened Monday and continues through November 20 at the Antalya Expo Center. Wednesday's program focuses on zero-waste initiatives, Thursday on climate-resilient cities and buildings, and Friday on finance and trade, with the high-level segment resuming November 17-18 for leaders who could not attend the opening session, according to the Turkish presidency.