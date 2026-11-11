Turkish Airlines launches Chengdu flights, expands China network

Turkish Airlines on Wednesday launched scheduled flights to Chengdu, expanding its mainland China network to four destinations and deploying Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the new thrice-weekly route from Istanbul Airport, according to a company statement.

Route launch

The capital of Sichuan province joins Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou among the airline’s destinations in mainland China, according to a company statement, with the carrier operating three weekly flights using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the Istanbul-Chengdu route.

Strategic importance

Speaking at an event following the inaugural flight, Turkish Airlines Chairman Murat Seker said China holds an important place among the carrier’s strategic markets. "We are further strengthening our flight network in the country with the services we have launched to Chengdu, one of China’s most important tourism, technology and aviation centers and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy," he said. "We believe this new route will contribute to the development of commercial, cultural and tourism relations between Türkiye and China," he added.

Commercial hub

Chengdu, with a population exceeding 21 million, is a major commercial, logistics and financial hub in western China, hosting international companies in sectors including electronics, automotive manufacturing and biotechnology, while Turkish Airlines said introductory round-trip fares start at $540. Founded in 1933, the Star Alliance member operates a fleet of 571 passenger and cargo aircraft, serving 359 destinations across 133 countries — 306 international and 53 domestic.