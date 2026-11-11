Turkish president, UN chief plant olive saplings at COP31 summit in Antalya

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Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres planted olive saplings on Tuesday at the Antalya EXPO Center, marking National Afforestation Day during the COP31 Leaders' Summit in the Mediterranean coastal city.

Ceremony in Antalya

The event brought together the two leaders for a symbolic gesture of environmental solidarity on the sidelines of the climate conference. Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli joined Erdogan and Guterres at the ceremony, underscoring the government's emphasis on expanding green coverage.

Nationwide initiative

The tree-planting formed part of a synchronized campaign held simultaneously across all 81 provinces of Türkiye. The nationwide observance on Nov. 11 aims to increase forest coverage throughout the country while promoting public awareness of sustainable development and climate resilience.

COP31 summit

The leaders attended the summit proceedings at the Antalya EXPO Center, where the planting ceremony highlighted the intersection of domestic environmental policy and international climate diplomacy. National Afforestation Day features coordinated campaigns involving government institutions, municipalities, and civil society organizations across Türkiye's diverse ecological zones.