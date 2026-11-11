Azerbaijani president arrives in Türkiye for COP31 summit

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Presidential visit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday to attend the COP31 climate conference at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Azerbaijani presidency announced. The visit comes as Istanbul hosts two weeks of negotiations on global environmental targets.

Aliyev will participate in the COP31 Leaders' Summit scheduled for Nov. 11-12, according to his office. The conference runs from Nov. 9-20 and brings together world leaders, experts and civil society representatives to discuss strategies for addressing climate change.

Diplomatic context

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have deepened cooperation across energy and sustainability sectors in recent years, with both nations emphasizing regional coordination on green transition initiatives. The summit provides a platform for Baku and Ankara to align positions on international climate financing and emission reduction targets.

Delegations from around the world are expected at the conference, which aims to accelerate implementation of climate commitments. Talks will focus on support mechanisms for developing economies and global warming mitigation strategies, according to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.