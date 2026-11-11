Türkiye welcomes Cyprus talks progress, urges Greek Cypriot shift

Ankara welcomes trilateral meeting

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli on Tuesday welcomed recent confidence-building efforts between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration following a high-level trilateral meeting on the divided island, according to Anadolu Agency. Speaking on social media platform X, Keceli said the meeting brought together TRNC President Tufan Erhurman, the Greek Cypriot leader, and the UN secretary-general's personal envoy on Monday to address areas of cooperation.

"We welcome the fact that the trilateral meeting held yesterday (Nov. 9) on the island between Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman, the Greek Cypriot leader and the UN secretary-general's personal envoy addressed areas of cooperation aimed at building trust between the two sides, an issue on which the Turkish side has placed particular emphasis," Keceli stated.

Limited breakthrough on crossing points

Keceli noted that limited progress had been made on opening new crossing points, an issue that has remained on the agenda for the past year and a half. He said discussions on the issue were part of a cooperation process launched in line with a proposal by the UN secretary-general.

"Further progress on areas of cooperation, including crossing points, at the trilateral meeting planned between the two leaders and the UN secretary-general in the coming period will be possible if the Greek Cypriot side changes its uncompromising stance," he added.

UN-backed dialogue efforts

The cooperation process represents the latest attempt to restart substantive dialogue between the two communities on the divided Mediterranean island. A further trilateral meeting involving both leaders and the UN secretary-general is expected in the coming period to build on Monday's discussions.