President Erdogan hosts Apple Executive Chairman Cook in Ankara

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Meeting at Presidential Complex

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday for closed-door talks on digital technology cooperation and investment opportunities, according to the Turkish Presidency. The meeting was held behind closed doors with no press access, the presidency said in a statement.

Erdogan later posted about the encounter on NSosyal, the Turkish social media platform. "In our meeting with Apple Chairman Tim Cook today, we spoke about the future of digital technology at the global level and Apple's support for the digital application economy in Türkiye," he said. "I hope our meeting will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Apple," he added.

Digital economy focus

The talks come as Ankara seeks to expand its digital infrastructure and attract foreign technology investment to support domestic application development. Erdogan has emphasized the importance of global partnerships with leading technology firms to advance Türkiye's position in the digital economy.

Cook, who assumed the role of Executive Chairman in 2021 after serving as Apple's chief executive officer for over a decade, oversees the company's strategic direction and expansion into emerging markets. Apple operates retail stores in Türkiye and maintains developer programs supporting local software creators, according to company information.