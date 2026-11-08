Home
Türkiye
Politics
Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's support for Azerbaijan peace in Shusha

Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's support for Azerbaijan peace in Shusha

Yenişafak English AA
15:52, 08/11/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's support for Azerbaijan peace in Shusha
File photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reaffirmed Ankara's support for Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, praising Baku's reconstruction work during a visit to mark the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation.

Shusha Declaration 'reinforces brotherhood'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reaffirmed Ankara's backing for Azerbaijan's peace efforts in the South Caucasus during a visit to Shusha marking the sixth anniversary of Karabakh's liberation. "Just as we have supported Azerbaijan's just struggle, we also support its sincere efforts to establish lasting peace in our region," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish leader hailed the Shusha Declaration signed on June 15, 2021 as the cornerstone of their elevated alliance, stating: "Those seeking to weaken our brotherhood, reinforced by the alliance we forged with the declaration signed in Shusha on June 15, 2021, will never achieve their goals, now or in the future, just as they failed in the past." He also praised Baku's reconstruction work, saying: "We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts to rebuild Karabakh and restore the region to its former vitality," while emphasizing the "one nation, two states" principle.

Baku praises Ankara's wartime solidarity

Aliyev expressed profound gratitude for Türkiye's support during the 44-day Second Karabakh War in 2020, noting that Azerbaijan would never forget the solidarity shown by Erdogan and the Turkish people. "Throughout the 44 days of the Second Karabakh War, you (President Erdogan) and the brotherly Turkish people stood by our side. This will never be forgotten," Aliyev said, describing the unity between the nations as "eternal and unshakable."

The Azerbaijani president warned that attempts to drive a wedge between Baku and Ankara would never succeed. "Our unity and brotherhood with Türkiye are unshakable. Those who seek to drive a wedge between us will never succeed," he said. The leaders met in Shusha to commemorate the 2020 victory that ended decades of Armenian occupation and opened what Erdogan described as a new era in the South Caucasus.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganilham aliyevazerbaijantürkiyeshushakarabakhsouth caucasusshusha declaration
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026