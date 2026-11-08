Turkish president to visit Karabakh on Sunday for Azerbaijan Victory Day

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye will travel to Karabakh on Sunday at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day, with the two leaders set to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced on Saturday.

Victory Day visit

Duran confirmed the upcoming trip in a statement posted on X on Saturday, noting that Erdogan accepted Aliyev's invitation to participate in the commemoration ceremonies. The visit comes as Azerbaijan celebrates its Victory Day, marking the liberation of Karabakh following the 2020 conflict with Armenia.

The communications director stated that the Turkish president would arrive in the region on Sunday to join his Azerbaijani counterpart for the official events. The two presidents are expected to review various aspects of the strategic partnership between Ankara and Baku during their meetings.

Bilateral agenda

Erdogan and Aliyev will hold comprehensive talks addressing Türkiye-Azerbaijan cooperation alongside current regional and global developments, according to the statement. The visit underscores the deep military and economic ties between the two nations, which have strengthened considerably since Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war.