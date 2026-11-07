France deploys 70,000 police ahead of nationwide protests

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on Friday the deployment of 70,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide ahead of Saturday's demonstrations, as authorities brace for potential violence, blockades and property damage during unauthorized gatherings expected across major cities. The security operation includes 110 mobile force units, 25 Centaur armored vehicles, water cannons, helicopters and drones, according to the ministry statement.

Tactical measures

Police will conduct checks on roads, railway lines and at stations to confiscate dangerous objects that could be used as weapons, the ministry added. The ministry said peaceful demonstrations would be protected, but vowed "a firm response" against thugs and looters, who will be arrested.

Demonstration plans

Authorities have issued orders banning demonstrations in certain city centers, while organizers of declared protests have been asked to follow alternative routes. Several gatherings are planned across France, including demonstrations in Paris between Place de la Republique and Place de la Nation organized by student and trade union groups, while the Yellow Vests movement plans to gather at Place de la Concorde, according to Le Monde.

Recent mobilizations

Student mobilizations have spread across France in recent weeks, with demonstrators blocking schools and raising concerns over educational conditions and resources. The protests formed part of a broader national day of action on Nov. 5, during which the Interior Ministry recorded 575,000 participants at 193 public gatherings nationwide, including 65,000 in Paris.