Trump says 'big' Ukraine deal 'very close,' could involve all Europe

US President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is "very close," suggesting the agreement could extend beyond the warring parties to encompass "all of Europe." The remarks followed a White House ceremony for a localized ceasefire in Oleshky brokered by First Lady Melania Trump and attended by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, according to Anadolu Agency.

'Big agreement'

Trump confirmed he met Dmitriev, telling reporters: "Yeah, I did." When pressed on their discussion, he said: "I can’t tell you what I discussed, but I’m just telling you, it’s going to be a big agreement, and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe."

Civilian toll

Questioned about Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians, Trump said: "I always bring it up, and I also bring it up the other way because the other way they kill too." He described the conflict as "a bloodbath, and it has to end," adding: "I think we’re going to get it ended pretty soon, very soon, maybe."