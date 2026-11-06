Trump says 'big' Ukraine deal 'very close,' could involve all Europe
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that a comprehensive peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is imminent and could expand to include broader security guarantees encompassing all of Europe, following a White House ceremony marking a localized ceasefire brokered by First Lady Melania Trump.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is "very close," suggesting the agreement could extend beyond the warring parties to encompass "all of Europe." The remarks followed a White House ceremony for a localized ceasefire in Oleshky brokered by First Lady Melania Trump and attended by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, according to Anadolu Agency.
'Big agreement'
Trump confirmed he met Dmitriev, telling reporters: "Yeah, I did." When pressed on their discussion, he said: "I can’t tell you what I discussed, but I’m just telling you, it’s going to be a big agreement, and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine... I could even say it might involve all of Europe."
Civilian toll
Questioned about Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians, Trump said: "I always bring it up, and I also bring it up the other way because the other way they kill too." He described the conflict as "a bloodbath, and it has to end," adding: "I think we’re going to get it ended pretty soon, very soon, maybe."